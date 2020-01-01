Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
- More than 17 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +12%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7785
11378
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +14%
2614
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30363
31509
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +13%
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +27%
14658
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 13, 2018
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|1799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|32
|Threads
|32
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
