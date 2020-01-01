Intel Core i9 9960X vs i9 10980XE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i9 10980XE +10%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7785
Core i9 10980XE +11%
8644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +1%
2614
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30363
Core i9 10980XE +11%
33754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
1164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14658
Core i9 10980XE +3%
15090
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|18
|Threads
|32
|36
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
