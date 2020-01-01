Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9960X or Core i9 10980XE: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980XE and 9960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X
30363
Core i9 10980XE +11%
33754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X
14658
Core i9 10980XE +3%
15090

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9960X and i9 10980XE

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 7, 2019
Launch price 1299 USD 1979 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-9960X i9-10980XE
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 18
Threads 32 36
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 165 W
Max. temperature 85°C 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980XE or i9 9960X?
