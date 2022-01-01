Intel Core i9 9960X vs i9 12900K VS Intel Core i9 9960X Intel Core i9 12900K We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12900K and 9960X Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X Supports quad-channel memory Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

74% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1176 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 125 vs 165 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9960X and i9 12900K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 8, 2018 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S Model number i9-9960X i9-12900K Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 32 24 Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.2 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 32x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 14MB (shared) L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 165 W 125 W Max. temperature 85°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 32 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9960X n/a Core i9 12900K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 44 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -