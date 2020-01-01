Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9960X or Core i9 7960X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9960X vs i9 7960X

Intel Core i9 9960X
Intel Core i9 9960X
VS
Intel Core i9 7960X
Intel Core i9 7960X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X against the 2.8 GHz i9 7960X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7960X and 9960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
  • More than 13 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +32%
7785
Core i9 7960X
5901
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +12%
30363
Core i9 7960X
27004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +37%
14658
Core i9 7960X
10731

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9960X and i9 7960X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 25, 2017
Launch price 1299 USD 1700 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i9-9960X i9-7960X
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 32 32
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 22MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 165 W
Max. temperature 85°C 98°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page Intel Core i9 7960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 7960X or i9 9960X?
