Intel Core i9 9960X vs i9 7960X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X against the 2.8 GHz i9 7960X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7960X
- More than 13 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i9 7960X +8%
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +32%
7785
5901
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +1%
2614
2580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +12%
30363
27004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +20%
1160
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +37%
14658
10731
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 25, 2017
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|1700 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|i9-7960X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|22MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|98°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
