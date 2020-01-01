Intel Core i9 9960X vs i9 9900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 9900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i9 9900K +12%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +61%
7785
4836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2614
Core i9 9900K +13%
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +64%
30363
18530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Core i9 9900K +10%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +66%
14658
8830
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|i9-9900K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
