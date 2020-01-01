Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9960X or Core i9 9900K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 9900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9900K and 9960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +61%
7785
Core i9 9900K
4836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X
2614
Core i9 9900K +13%
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +64%
30363
Core i9 9900K
18530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X
1160
Core i9 9900K +10%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +66%
14658
Core i9 9900K
8830

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9960X and i9 9900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 8, 2018
Launch price 1299 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9960X i9-9900K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 85°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page Intel Core i9 9900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 9900K or i9 9960X?
