Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
Intel Core i9 9980HK
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 9-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +1%
14701
Ryzen 5 4600HS
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
