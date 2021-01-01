Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1133 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Ryzen 5 5600H +14%
1347
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8308
Ryzen 5 5600H +19%
9849
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14701
Ryzen 5 5600H +21%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
Ryzen 5 5600H +20%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +14%
6962
6085
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
