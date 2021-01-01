Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i9 9980HK
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1341 vs 1133 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1183
Ryzen 5 5600U +15%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +12%
8308
Ryzen 5 5600U
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1122
Ryzen 5 5600U +18%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +20%
6962
Ryzen 5 5600U
5784

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
