Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 7 3700X +4%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +1%
2700
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Ryzen 7 3700X +52%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 7 3700X +15%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
