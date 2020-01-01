Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 7 4800HS +1%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Ryzen 7 4800HS +20%
4119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +4%
2700
2596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Ryzen 7 4800HS +26%
18868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 7 4800HS +6%
1188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Ryzen 7 4800HS +10%
7521
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i9 9980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS