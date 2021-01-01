Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1132 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
483
Ryzen 7 5800H +17%
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3545
Ryzen 7 5800H +34%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Ryzen 7 5800H +15%
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15307
Ryzen 7 5800H +45%
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1147
Ryzen 7 5800H +30%
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7067
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
8058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
