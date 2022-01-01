Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1121 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 7 7800X +67%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8417
Ryzen 7 7800X +170%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1132
Ryzen 7 7800X +86%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6938
Ryzen 7 7800X +135%
16304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
