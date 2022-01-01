Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 87% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1121 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1189
Ryzen 7 7800X +67%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8417
Ryzen 7 7800X +170%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1132
Ryzen 7 7800X +86%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
6938
Ryzen 7 7800X +135%
16304
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raphael
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
