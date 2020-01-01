Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Ryzen 9 3950X +165%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Ryzen 9 3950X +158%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 9 3950X +14%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Ryzen 9 3950X +114%
14635
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
