Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900H and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
3439
Ryzen 9 4900H +26%
4343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
15010
Ryzen 9 4900H +29%
19379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
22 (100%)
Total votes: 22

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
EnglishРусский