Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1450 vs 1125 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1202
Ryzen 9 5900HS +24%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8442
Ryzen 9 5900HS +52%
12855
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Ryzen 9 5900HS +21%
3239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15201
Ryzen 9 5900HS +49%
22583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 9 5900HS +29%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7200
Ryzen 9 5900HS +3%
7435
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
