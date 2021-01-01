Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1132 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
483
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
626
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3545
Ryzen 9 5950X +190%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2709
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15307
Ryzen 9 5950X +204%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1147
Ryzen 9 5950X +50%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7067
Ryzen 9 5950X +143%
17204
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
