Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS VS Intel Core i9 9980HK AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6900HS and 9980HK Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK Unlocked multiplier

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1150 points

Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Rembrandt Model number i9-9980HK - Socket BGA-1440 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 24x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm TDP 45 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 192 768 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9980HK 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 6900HS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -