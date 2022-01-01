Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 more physical cores
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 53.57 GB/s (128%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1179
1246
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8335
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +790%
74192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +2%
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14762
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +445%
80420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1144
1232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7056
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +273%
26302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|16
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|64
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
