We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 56 more physical cores
  • Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 53.57 GB/s (128%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 10, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 sTRX4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 64
Threads 16 128
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 64
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
