Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 367.8 GB/s (880%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1125 points
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1202
M1 Max +29%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8442
M1 Max +50%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2672
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
M1 Max +58%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7200
M1 Max +78%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
