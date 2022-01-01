Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 777.4 GB/s (1860%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 more physical cores
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1150 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1179
M1 Ultra +31%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8335
M1 Ultra +158%
21500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14762
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1144
M1 Ultra +56%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7056
M1 Ultra +227%
23080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|20
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|8192
|TMUs
|24
|512
|ROPs
|3
|256
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
