We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 777.4 GB/s (1860%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1150 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1179
M1 Ultra +31%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8335
M1 Ultra +158%
21500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
1144
M1 Ultra +56%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
7056
M1 Ultra +227%
23080
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 23, 2019 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake -
Model number i9-9980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 8 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Multiplier 24x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 8192
TMUs 24 512
ROPs 3 256
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 9980HK?
