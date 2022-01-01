Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 163 GB/s (390%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1121 points
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 4-years and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1189
M2 Pro +36%
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8417
M2 Pro +69%
14232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1132
M2 Pro +74%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6938
M2 Pro +103%
14060
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
