We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1 year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +53%
3461
Core i3 10100
2269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +74%
15228
Core i3 10100
8727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +67%
6927
Core i3 10100
4144

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9980HK i3-10100
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i9 9980HK?
