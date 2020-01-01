Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +8%
478
442
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +67%
3494
2088
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +1%
2665
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +74%
15250
8743
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
Core i5 10300H +3%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +70%
6805
3998
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
