Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +9%
473
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +74%
3439
1971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +6%
2700
2556
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +55%
15010
9712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i5 1038NG7 +8%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +56%
6823
4361
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
