We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1125 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-9980HK i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H +1%
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

