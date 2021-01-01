Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 1131 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +51%
14989
Core i5 1135G7
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-9980HK i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i9 9980HK
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i9 9980HK
3. Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i9 9980HK
4. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Intel Core i9 9980HK
5. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. Intel Core i7 1160G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
9. Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i9 9980HK?
EnglishРусский