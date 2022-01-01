Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1150 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8365
Core i5 12500H +76%
14692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-9980HK i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

