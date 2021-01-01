Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 864 points
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +36%
483
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +186%
3545
1240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +38%
2709
1959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +151%
15307
6090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +33%
1147
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +168%
7067
2641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1