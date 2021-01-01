Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i5 8250U

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i5 8250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 864 points
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +186%
3545
Core i5 8250U
1240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +38%
2709
Core i5 8250U
1959
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +151%
15307
Core i5 8250U
6090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +168%
7067
Core i5 8250U
2641

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 August 21, 2017
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i9-9980HK i5-8250U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8250U or i9 9980HK?
