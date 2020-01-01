Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 10 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +7%
473
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +120%
3439
1560
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +42%
2700
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +144%
15010
6154
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +5%
1117
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +185%
6823
2390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Intel Core i7 1060NG7 and Intel Core i5 1030G7