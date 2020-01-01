Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i7 10850H +3%
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +23%
3439
2806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Core i7 10850H +3%
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +16%
15010
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i7 10850H +6%
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +26%
6823
5418
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i9 9980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i7 10875H or i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i9 10980HK or i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 10850H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i7 10875H or i7 10850H
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i7 10850H