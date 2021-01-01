Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i7 11390H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1125 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i9-9980HK i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11390H or i9 9980HK?
