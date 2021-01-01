Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1132 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3512
Core i7 11800H +40%
4920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1153
Core i7 11800H +38%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7179
Core i7 11800H +26%
9059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
