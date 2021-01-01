Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 11850H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1133 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Core i7 11850H +26%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8308
Core i7 11850H +47%
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i7 11850H +19%
3140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14701
Core i7 11850H +35%
19858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
Core i7 11850H +45%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6962
Core i7 11850H +32%
9189
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
