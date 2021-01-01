Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 1185G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 9980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1131 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i7 1185G7 +22%
575
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +60%
3493
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
Core i7 1185G7 +11%
2968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +32%
14989
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Core i7 1185G7 +33%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +44%
6888
4795
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
