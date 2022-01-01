Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Around 35 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1150 points
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8335
Core i7 12700K +173%
22754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
14762
Core i7 12700K +124%
33110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
7056
Core i7 12700K +98%
13943
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9980HK i7-12700K
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

