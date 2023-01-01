Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i7 13700K: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • Around 47.8 GB/s (114%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1121 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8325
Core i7 13700K +263%
30215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
14442
Core i7 13700K +225%
46924
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
6852
Core i7 13700K +206%
20949
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-9980HK i7-13700K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 4.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 16 24
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP - 253 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i7 13700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 9980HK?
