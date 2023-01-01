Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 13700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Around 47.8 GB/s (114%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1121 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Core i7 13700K +76%
2073
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8325
Core i7 13700K +263%
30215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2564
Core i7 13700K +71%
4394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14442
Core i7 13700K +225%
46924
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Core i7 13700K +89%
2119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6852
Core i7 13700K +206%
20949
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-13700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|253 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
