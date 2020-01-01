Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 8750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 8750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +16%
473
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +49%
3439
2310
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +16%
2700
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +49%
15010
10080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +13%
1117
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +58%
6823
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-8750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
