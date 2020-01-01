Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +2%
473
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Core i7 9700K +5%
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Core i7 9700K +6%
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK +4%
15010
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i7 9700K +9%
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Core i7 9700K +8%
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|385 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or i7 9750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 10700