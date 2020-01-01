Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 10885H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.4 GHz i9 10885H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Core i9 10885H +8%
2918
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Core i9 10885H +8%
16147
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i9 10885H +15%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Core i9 10885H +6%
7214
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i9-10885H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i9 10885H or Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i9 10885H or Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i9 10885H or Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10885H or AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i9 10885H or Intel Core i9 10980HK