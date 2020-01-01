Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 10900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i9 10900K +15%
542
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Core i9 10900K +86%
6380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Core i9 10900K +17%
3163
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Core i9 10900K +59%
23797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i9 10900K +23%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Core i9 10900K +61%
11016
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|488 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
