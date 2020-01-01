Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i9 10980HK: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 10980HK

Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 10980HK

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980HK and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
15010
Core i9 10980HK +15%
17230
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i9 10980HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 1, 2020
Launch price - 583 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-H
Model number i9-9980HK i9-10980HK
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 72°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980HK or i9 9980HK?
