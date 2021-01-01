Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i9 11950H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 11950H

Intel Core i9 9980HK
VS
Intel Core i9 11950H
Intel Core i9 9980HK
Intel Core i9 11950H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i9 11950H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11950H and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1621 vs 1125 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8442
Core i9 11950H +53%
12887
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
15201
Core i9 11950H +52%
23088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i9 11950H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-9980HK i9-11950H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i9 11950H +95%
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i9 11950H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Apple M1 Max
3. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs Intel Core i7 10875H
5. Intel Core i9 9980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
6. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Apple M1 Max
7. Intel Core i9 11950H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i9 11980HK
9. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Intel Core i7 11850H
10. Intel Core i9 11950H vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11950H or i9 9980HK?
EnglishРусский