Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 11980HK
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK against the 2.6-3.3 GHz i9 11980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1132 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
Core i9 11980HK +22%
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3512
Core i9 11980HK +44%
5054
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1153
Core i9 11980HK +44%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7179
Core i9 11980HK +22%
8763
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|583 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i9-11980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
