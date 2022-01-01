Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980HK or Core i9 12900K: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900K and 9980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1150 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
8335
Core i9 12900K +226%
27191
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
14762
Core i9 12900K +172%
40168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980HK
7056
Core i9 12900K +149%
17596
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980HK and i9 12900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9980HK i9-12900K
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980HK official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

