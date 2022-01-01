Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 13900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 47.8 GB/s (114%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1121 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i9 13900K +92%
2282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8417
Core i9 13900K +367%
39346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Core i9 13900K +82%
4747
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14575
Core i9 13900K +309%
59674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1132
Core i9 13900K +102%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6938
Core i9 13900K +251%
24370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i9-13900K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|24
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
