Intel Core i9 9980HK vs i9 9900K
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 9980HK (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i9 9900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980HK
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i9 9900K +5%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3439
Core i9 9900K +41%
4836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2700
Core i9 9900K +10%
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15010
Core i9 9900K +23%
18530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i9 9900K +15%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6823
Core i9 9900K +29%
8830
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980HK
|i9-9900K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
