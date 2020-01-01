Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980XE or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980XE vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i9 9980XE
Intel Core i9 9980XE
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 9980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
  • Has 10 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 11 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +82%
8704
Ryzen 7 3700X
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +38%
31349
Ryzen 7 3700X
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9980XE
1133
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +80%
15216
Ryzen 7 3700X
8465

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980XE and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1979 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-9980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 8
Threads 36 16
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 84°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980XE official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 9980XE?
EnglishРусский