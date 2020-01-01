Intel Core i9 9980XE vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 11 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +82%
8704
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
Ryzen 7 3700X +4%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +38%
31349
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +80%
15216
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
