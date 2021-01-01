Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980XE or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Intel Core i9 9980XE
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Intel Core i9 9980XE
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 9980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 165 vs 280 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 14, 2020
Launch price 1979 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-9980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 sWRX8
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 16
Threads 36 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 280 W
Max. temperature 84°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980XE official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 128
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9980XE and i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 9980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. Intel Core i9 9980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
4. Intel Core i9 9980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
5. Intel Core i9 9980XE and i9 10940X
6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 5900X
7. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Ryzen 9 5950X
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Intel Core i9 10980XE
9. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Threadripper 2970WX
10. AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX and Intel Core i9 11900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Intel Core i9 9980XE?
EnglishРусский