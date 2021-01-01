Intel Core i9 9980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 165 vs 280 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32518
41246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +3%
14903
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|16
|Threads
|36
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|128
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
