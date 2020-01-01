Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9980XE or Core i7 8700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700K and 9980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9980XE
  • Has 12 physical cores more
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 9980XE – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 16 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +161%
8704
Core i7 8700K
3340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +126%
31349
Core i7 8700K
13865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +124%
15216
Core i7 8700K
6788

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9980XE and i7 8700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price 1979 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9980XE i7-8700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 18 6
Threads 36 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 84°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9980XE official page Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8700K or i9 9980XE?
