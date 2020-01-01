Intel Core i9 9980XE vs i9 10980XE
We compared two 18-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 9980XE against the 3 GHz i9 10980XE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Core i9 10980XE +7%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +1%
8704
8644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2573
Core i9 10980XE +1%
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31349
Core i9 10980XE +8%
33754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Core i9 10980XE +3%
1164
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9980XE +1%
15216
15090
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|18
|Threads
|36
|36
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 9980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 10980XE